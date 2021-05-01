Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 214.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 85.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 52,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.9% during the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amphenol by 98.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

