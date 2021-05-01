Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 955 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $48,851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,359,000 after purchasing an additional 133,148 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,046,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after buying an additional 120,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 7,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.88, for a total value of $699,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,029.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,152,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $112.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $114.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.10.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

