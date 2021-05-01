Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,006,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,671,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 244,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,160,000.

BATS ITB opened at $73.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

