Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 4,859 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 61.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $173.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

