FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target Increased to GBX 88 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 88 ($1.15) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 76.14 ($0.99).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 74.30 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £907.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.49. FirstGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31 ($0.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.31.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

