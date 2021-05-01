Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.23.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

