Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €48.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.45 ($54.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €36.05 ($42.41) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is €35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.23.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

