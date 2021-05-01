Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €74.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BAS. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

BAS opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.13. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.44.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

