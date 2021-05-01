Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.37 ($13.37).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €11.29 ($13.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €11.79 ($13.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

