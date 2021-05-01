Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 296 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.42 ($2.53).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 175.50 ($2.29) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 183.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 150.46. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

