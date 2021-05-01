PFG Advisors Has $4.14 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,719,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $548.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $508.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.33.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.