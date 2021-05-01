McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $236.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

