PFG Advisors Purchases 3,602 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 0.8% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PFG Advisors owned 0.11% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $314.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $166.34 and a 12-month high of $316.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.95.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

