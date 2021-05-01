Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €101.86 ($119.83).

Varta stock opened at €121.35 ($142.76) on Friday. Varta has a one year low of €70.25 ($82.65) and a one year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €123.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 50.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

