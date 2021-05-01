Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.
Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.
Hang Lung Properties Company Profile
