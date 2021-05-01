Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Hang Lung Properties’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. Hang Lung Properties has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

