Ethereum Yield 1-Day Volume Tops $1,514.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009009 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $521,813.73 and $1,514.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00069496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.23 or 0.00831492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00095522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00046397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Ethereum Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

