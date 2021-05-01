Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,561 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,679,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

