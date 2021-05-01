Bfsg LLC Acquires New Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $905,625.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 in the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $102.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

CROX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.