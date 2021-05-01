Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $1,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,403,862.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.