SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. SEGRO has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

