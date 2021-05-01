Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum raised Synaptics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $139.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.25. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $55.59 and a 12-month high of $146.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $218,885.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,994.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Synaptics by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 460,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,481,000. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 372,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

