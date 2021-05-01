AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 873.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 298,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,411 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.