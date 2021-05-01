Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share.

ALNY stock opened at $140.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.