Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

BSVN stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Bank7 has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

