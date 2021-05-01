Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Short Interest Update

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hong Kong Television Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Hong Kong Television Network alerts:

HKTVY opened at $28.55 on Friday. Hong Kong Television Network has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $41.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54.

Hong Kong Television Network Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a Â’one-stop shop' platform, including online shopping and delivery services.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.