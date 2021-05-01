Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Grows By 49.9%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a growth of 49.9% from the March 31st total of 467,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $44.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

In other MediaAlpha news, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

