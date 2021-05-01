CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has decreased its dividend by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

