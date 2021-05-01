Haynes International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.82 million, a P/E ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $33.78.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.26. Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.