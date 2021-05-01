Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.43% and a negative net margin of 24.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTV. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $2.28 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

