Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $780,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of PFF opened at $38.70 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

