$64.62 Million in Sales Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to report $64.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.47 million and the highest is $64.76 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $34.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $286.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.45 million to $289.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $384.43 million, with estimates ranging from $367.18 million to $401.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fiverr International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 629.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR stock opened at $208.07 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.87 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.60 and a 200 day moving average of $218.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.