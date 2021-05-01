1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $26.81. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $572,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $13,992,686.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

