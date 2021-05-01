Analysts Anticipate Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.70% and a negative net margin of 184.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $3.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 492.20 and a quick ratio of 492.20. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.