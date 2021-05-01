Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.710 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.65-1.71 EPS.

Shares of DRE opened at $46.52 on Friday. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James increased their target price on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.73.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,583.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,399 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

