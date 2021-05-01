Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $987,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after purchasing an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.75 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.24 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.51.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

