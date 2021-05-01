Capital Financial Planning LLC Takes $783,000 Position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $682,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,632,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.