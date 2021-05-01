Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Increased by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

