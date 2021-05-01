Capital Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 918 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Amgen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.