Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.93 and a twelve month high of $158.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

