Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 232 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $222.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.09. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $227.82.

