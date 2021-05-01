Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 61 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $172,020,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $138,031,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,765,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,174,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,148.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $306.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.40 and its 200-day moving average is $288.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

