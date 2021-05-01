Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded by Desjardins to Hold

Desjardins downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GAU. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

