Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Realogy alerts:

RLGY stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Realogy has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Realogy will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1,124.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the first quarter valued at about $68,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.