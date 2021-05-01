Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

JSAIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

JSAIY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.40.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J Sainsbury (JSAIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.