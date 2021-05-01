First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $84.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

FSLR opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.88 and its 200-day moving average is $89.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 51,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in First Solar by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,392 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

