ABB’s (ABB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $32.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

