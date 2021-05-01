Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM) Shares Down 9.9%

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)’s share price traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 4,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 753,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 target price on the stock.

About Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.