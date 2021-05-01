NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by 58.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NuStar Energy stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

