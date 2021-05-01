Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.13.

HAS stock opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,324,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

