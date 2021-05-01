Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

