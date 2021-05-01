Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$8.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price decreased by Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.06.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$7.40 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares in the company, valued at C$4,158,771.61. Also, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,960.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,533,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,269,357.46.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

